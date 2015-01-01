|
Castonguay J, Messina N. J. Media Ethics 2022; 37(4): 227-237.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Researchers in the area of children and advertising have been working for decades to determine exactly how children process commercial messages. While a great deal of work has focused on cognitive advertising literacy, research regarding the development of children's moral advertising literacy is lacking. Given the popularity of social media platforms among youth today, this study examined age differences in children's moral evaluations of product placement in a YouTube video displaying various forms of disclosures.
Language: en