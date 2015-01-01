Abstract

Researchers in the area of children and advertising have been working for decades to determine exactly how children process commercial messages. While a great deal of work has focused on cognitive advertising literacy, research regarding the development of children's moral advertising literacy is lacking. Given the popularity of social media platforms among youth today, this study examined age differences in children's moral evaluations of product placement in a YouTube video displaying various forms of disclosures.



RESULTS revealed that more prominent disclosures are associated with greater judgments of the appropriateness of the advertising tactic, which in turn is associated with more positive evaluations of the promoted brand. While the former relationship was particularly strong among younger children, older children were more likely to consider how others and society broadly are impacted by covert advertising, resulting in more negative evaluations of the promoted brand.

