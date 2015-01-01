SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Young R. J. Media Ethics 2022; 37(2): 78-92.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23736992.2022.2057993

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study uses the theory of dyadic morality to analyze construction of cyberbullying as a contested social issue in U. S. newspaper opinion pieces. The theory of dyadic morality posits that when we claim harm, we are motivated to identify a cause of harm and a suffering victim. This moral triangulation indicts determinants of harm and suggests preferred solutions. Analysis of U.S. opinion writing identified a tension between perception of cyberbullying as epidemic and the belief that some aggression was normative, that harm from speech was suspect, and that concern about cyberbullying was overblown. Cyberbullying served as a politically charged example of how technology is shaping adolescent social life and mental health; or how claims to victimhood are threats to free speech. Attention to moral dyad constructs in editorials and opinion pieces can help identify how competitive frames assert claims of moral validity in constructing arguments.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print