Citation
Blackburn AM, Xu B, Gibson L, Wright EC, Ohye BY. Mil. Psychol. 2022; 34(6): 762-768.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Suicide-bereaved military widows can struggle with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and prolonged grief. Intimate partner violence survivors (IPV) are particularly at risk. We examined whether IPV impacts outcomes in a two-week intensive outpatient program for N = 50 suicide-bereaved military widows. Mixed-model regressions were employed to examine the effects of IPV, time, and their interaction on symptoms. Thirty-four percent experienced IPV perpetrated by their deceased veteran. Symptoms improved at post-treatment (ps <.001), one-month (ps <.01), and three-month follow-up (ps<.001). There was no significant effect of IPV or significant interaction (ps >.05), indicating that IPV survivors also benefitted from treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; military; prolonged exposure therapy; prolonged grief therapy; Suicide bereavement