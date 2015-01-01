Abstract

Suicide-bereaved military widows can struggle with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and prolonged grief. Intimate partner violence survivors (IPV) are particularly at risk. We examined whether IPV impacts outcomes in a two-week intensive outpatient program for N = 50 suicide-bereaved military widows. Mixed-model regressions were employed to examine the effects of IPV, time, and their interaction on symptoms. Thirty-four percent experienced IPV perpetrated by their deceased veteran. Symptoms improved at post-treatment (ps <.001), one-month (ps <.01), and three-month follow-up (ps<.001). There was no significant effect of IPV or significant interaction (ps >.05), indicating that IPV survivors also benefitted from treatment.

