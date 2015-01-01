Abstract

Research and knowledge related to psychosocial processes experienced by Turkish Veterans with disabilities and the factors that facilitate adapting to life with a disability are insufficient. This study aims to explore the psychosocial processes and coping resources experienced by Turkish Veterans with disabilities. A grounded theory design was used in the study. Snowball sampling and theoretical sampling were used to recruit participants. In-depth interviews were conducted with 20 male participants. The data were analyzed through open, axial, and selective coding and formed into themes and categories. The results were explained within the framework of the following themes: the moment of returning from the threshold of death, treatment process, returning to life after war, acceptance, and holding on to life. The analysis revealed that the participants experienced problems, such as post-traumatic stress, the inadequacy of psychosocial functioning, social disapproval, and alienation during the adaptation to life after war. Further, coping resources such as positive personality traits, spiritual coping, making sense of experience, state assurance, and family and fellow Veterans support were found to facilitate the adaptation process.

