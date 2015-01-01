Abstract

American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Veterans are at elevated risk for suicide, but currently, no population-based research exists on precursors, including ideation, plans, or attempts. We employed two large national surveys to investigate the occurrence of suicide-related behaviors among AI/AN Veterans. Using cross-sectional data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS, 2010-2012) and National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH, 2010-2015), we compared weighted frequencies of suicide ideation in AI/AN Veterans and non-Hispanic White (NHW) Veterans. Suicide ideation among AI/AN Veterans was 9.1% (95%CI = 3.6%, 21.5%) and 8.9% (95%CI = 1.9%, 15.9%) in BRFSS and NSDUH, respectively, compared to 3.5% (95%CI = 3.0%, 4.1%) and 3.7% (95%CI = 3.0%, 4.4%) for NHW Veterans. Logit analysis suggested higher odds of ideation among AI/AN Veterans in both samples (NDSUH: OR = 2.68, 95%CI = 1.14-6.31; BRFSS: OR = 2.66, 95% CI 0.96-7.38), although sample sizes were small and confidence intervals were wide. Consistent findings from two national samples suggest AI/AN Veterans have more than twice the risk of suicide ideation relative to NHW Veterans. Ongoing efforts include weighing these results together with data on suicide deaths from medical and death records to develop effective suicide prevention approaches in collaboration with AI/AN Veterans and their communities.

