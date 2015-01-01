Abstract

The measurement of self-reported suicide risk can be complicated in medical settings due to patient apprehension about the potential consequences of self-disclosure. The Suicide Cognitions Scale (SCS) was designed to assess suicide risk by measuring a range of suicidogenic cognitions (e.g., hopelessness, perceived burdensomeness) collectively referred to as the suicidal belief system. The SCS's concurrent, known groups, and prospective validity for suicidal thoughts and behaviors have previously been supported. The present study examined the factor structure, known-groups, and concurrent validity of a revised, 16-item version of the SCS (SCS-R), which removed two items that explicitly used the word "suicide" and changed item scoring from a 1-5 to 0-4 scale, thereby improving the interpretation of scores. In a sample of 2,690 primary care patients presenting for routine medical care at one of six US military clinics, results of bifactor analysis supported the scale's unidimensionality. The SCS-R significantly differentiated participants with a history of suicide attempts and was significantly correlated with frequency of thoughts about death and self-harm during the previous 2 weeks.



RESULTS align with earlier research and provide psychometric support for the SCS-R.

Language: en