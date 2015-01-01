Abstract

Military suicide rates are near all-time highs. To help clinicians and researchers study suicide risk factors in military samples, the Military Suicide Research Consortium (MSRC) developed a set of brief suicide-risk screening measures. While previous research has examined the reliability of these screening measures, it remains unclear if measurement differences exist across different military branches. This is an important omission given that establishing measurement equivalence or invariance (ME/I) across groups is a prerequisite for making group comparisons, which are necessary for accurately identifying and effectively intervening with groups at heightened risk. This study examined the ME/I of four MSRC screening measures (e.g., Depressive Symptom Index - Suicidality Subscale; Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire; Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire - Revised; Suicide Intent Scale) using a sample of 4,487 participants across military branches (Army; National Guard; Navy; Marine; Air Force) using a series of multiple-group confirmatory factor analyses (MGCFA). We assessed configural, threshold, and loading invariance, with results indicating that the brief screening measures are fully invariant between individuals from different military branches and that these suicide screeners can be used to examine differences across branches in future research. Research and applied implications are discussed.

