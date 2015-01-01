Abstract

The Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) is a national resource offering Veterans 24/7 access to crisis responders and follow-up by a licensed mental health clinician at a Veterans Affairs medical center. This quality improvement project aimed to improve local suicide prevention efforts at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System by characterizing 344 VCL calls and outcomes. Data was extracted from documentation by national VCL responders and local Suicide Prevention Team members. Overall, most callers were assessed at low-to-moderate risk. VCL responders were more likely to assess callers reporting suicidal ideation (SI) as high-risk, but less likely to assess those reporting financial issues as high-risk. VCL calls about SI, about physical health, or that occurred on weekends were more likely to end with immediate evaluation (i.e., emergency room, evaluated by first-responders) compared to their respective comparison groups. VCL calls assessed as high-risk were more likely to report SI during local follow-up contact, whereas VCL calls ending in immediate evaluation (i.e., emergency room, evaluated by first-responders) were less likely to report SI during follow-up with the local VA clinician; 17% of VCL calls without SI reported SI at follow-up. Training of local Suicide Prevention Team members should include that SI can change rapidly and requires assessment regardless of SI during the VCL call.

