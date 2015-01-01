|
Oakey-Frost N, Trachik B, Ganulin ML, LoPresti ML, Dretsch MN, Tucker RP. Mil. Psychol. 2022; 34(3): 305-314.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The suicide rate within the military continues to rise. New approaches for prevention are needed which capitalize on existing strengths, are scalable at multiple levels, and promote mental fortitude. Healthy eating (HE) and physical activity (PA) represent scalable practices and methods for promoting mental health and protective factors within the military. A cross-sectional sample of N = 1019 active-duty Soldiers completed self-report measures of HE, PA, major depressive disorder (MDD) symptoms, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) symptoms, and suicidal ideation (SI). Moderated mediation analyses using bootstrapping techniques were used to determine if HE and PA interact to relate to lower SI through reduced psychological health (PH) symptoms.
depression; diet; exercise; physical activity; Suicide