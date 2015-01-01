|
Hoyt T, Richter K, Saitzyk A, Long S, Lippy R, Kennedy CH. Mil. Psychol. 2022; 34(3): 335-344.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Statement of Problem: US Navy suicide is an ongoing concern, with more than half of suicide deaths each year related to firearms. Although decreasing firearms access by those who are at risk for suicide has been well-established as a tactic for reducing risk, implementation of firearms restrictions has a significant cultural and occupational impact among service members that may increase the stigma of seeking mental health care. During a recent Deep Dive review of all previous year suicide deaths, subject matter experts from across the US Navy identified significant variability in command utilization of firearms restriction.
Language: en
firearms; lethal means safety; military; Suicide prevention