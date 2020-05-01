Abstract

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in America. Particularly at risk, Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-Veterans, and the suicide rate among service members has risen over the last decade. In the present study, we (1) assessed risk factors for suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide death within and between Veterans and service members, (2) identified the most commonly studied and (3) the strongest risk factors for suicide-related outcomes among Veterans and service members, and (4) compared overall and risk factor-specific meta-analytic prediction of suicide-related outcomes in Veterans and service members, as determined in the present meta-analysis, to that of the general population. Authors harvested longitudinal effects predicting suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, or suicide deaths in Veterans or service members until May 1, 2020. Traumatic Brain Injury, substance/alcohol use disorders, prior Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behavior, PTSD, and depressive symptoms were among the most commonly studied risk factors. Anger/aggression was particularly strong risk factors, providing a source for future study and intervention efforts. When combined, risk factors conferred similar risk for suicide attempts and suicide death among Veterans, service members, and the general population. However, when analyzing p-values, factors conferred significantly more risk of suicidal ideation among Veterans and service members as compared to the general population. That is, p-values for risk factors were lower in an absolute sense but not necessarily to a statistically significant degree.

Language: en