Abstract

This pilot-feasibility randomized control trial examined effects of an adjunctive short-term service dog training program (SDTP) for service members in out-patient treatment for PTSD. Twenty-nine volunteer participants were randomly assigned to either the SDTP (n = 12) or waitlist (n = 17); 20 participants were available for post-treatment evaluation. SDTP protocol consisted of six structured one-hour sessions with a dog-trainer conducted over two weeks, intended to train a service dog to help a fellow Veteran. SMs completed symptom questionnaires (PTSD, insomnia, stress, depression, anxiety), and the SDTP group completed a post-intervention quantitative interview. Most effect sizes demonstrated moderate symptom reductions, both between-groups and within the SDTP group. Between-group effects were strongest for intrusive thoughts (Hedge's g = −0.66; 95%CI: −1.72, 0.23) and overall PTSD symptoms (g = −0.45; 95%CI: −1.47, 0.45); within-SDTP group effects were strongest for stress (d = −1.31, 95%CI: −2.17, −0.42), intrusive thoughts (d = −0.78, 95%CI: −1.55, 0.01) and hypervigilance (d = −0.77, 95%CI: −1.48, −0.04). Qualitative analyses indicated participants found SDTP in some ways challenging yet beneficial in multiple aspects of personal and social lives. Future work should examine optimal treatment parameters (e.g., duration, "dosing") when training dogs as an adjunct to other PTSD treatment.

