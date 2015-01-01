|
Rosa E, Lyskov E, Grönkvist M, Kölegärd R, Dahlström N, Knez I, Ljung R, Willander J. Mil. Psychol. 2022; 34(2): 224-236.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Pilots in long-duration flight missions in single-seat aircraft may be affected by fatigue. This study determined associations between cognitive performance, emotions and physiological activation and deactivation - measured by heart rate variability (HRV) - in a simulated 11-h flight mission in the 39 Gripen aircraft. Twelve participants volunteered for the study. Perceived fatigue was measured by the Samn-Perelli Fatigue Index (SPFI). Cognitive performance was measured by non-executive and executive tasks. Emotions were assessed by the Circumplex Affect Space instrument. HRV was considered in relation to the cognitive tasks in four time points - Hours 3, 5, 7, 9 - and their associations with emotional ratings.
Language: en
Keywords
cognitive performance; emotions; Fatigue; heart rate variability; long-duration missions