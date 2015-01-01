|
Citation
|
Ramon AE, Possemato K, Bergen-Cico D. Mil. Psychol. 2022; 34(1): 121-128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Past research demonstrates interrelationships amongst rumination, self-compassion, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, little research has considered rumination and self-compassion together in relation to PTSD in clinical populations. In this cross-sectional study, we examined the unique effect of self-compassion on PTSD beyond the effect of rumination. Secondarily, we examined if rumination mediates the effect of self-compassion on PTSD. Participants included 52 US military Veterans (73.1% male) enrolled in a community support program for PTSD who completed self-report measures of study variables at one time point. Hierarchical regression results showed rumination was related to higher PTSD scores (f2 =.12; small ES) in step one, and the addition of self-compassion in step two was related to lower PTSD scores (f2 =.10; small ES) and explained a unique 9% of the variance. In contrast to previous research, results showed self-compassion mediated the relationship between rumination and PTSD, with a significant indirect effect (ab) of.20 (95% confidence interval [CI] =.028 to.457).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
post-traumatic stress disorder; rumination; Self-compassion; Veterans