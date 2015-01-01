Abstract

The aim of this study was to characterize the behavior of older people when intercepting a moving gap, with reference to that produced by younger people. Participants were asked to intercept a moving inter-vehicular space within a train of vehicles, by modulating their speed if necessary. Five initial distances to the interception location were manipulated (Offset), without the knowledge of the participants, requiring distinct speed regulations. The analyses focused on displacements kinematics as well as on the associated visual information taking strategies. The results indicate several similarities in the behaviors produced by two populations. Functional speed regulations are initiated early and persist until the interception. These regulations allow for safe interception. The visual strategies deployed by the older participants are also relatively close to those of the younger participants, with the main areas of interest located on the vehicles located upstream of the interval. The results also reveal differences between the two populations. The regulations produced by older drivers are initiated late in negative Offset giving rise to some extent to unsafe behavior. These results are discussed in relation to the decrease in motion detection thresholds with age. Our dataset could be particularly useful in view of the design of driver assistance systems for older drivers.

