Abstract

In this article, we consider the One Health framework for orienting guidance for animal disaster management through an ethics of care approach. While One Health was created at the beginning of the 21st century in response to the persistence of emerging infectious diseases and the view that the health of humans and other animals are contiguous, it can be a useful tool for promoting animal welfare and considering animals' experiences during a disaster. However, implementing One Health strategies into animal disaster management is not without its challenges, since ethical judgments are implicit in all decisions and recommendations made about how to conceptualize a "disaster" and their impact on animals and their welfare. Our discussion is divided into three sections. First, we consider the significance of a One Health framework for animal disaster management. Here, we highlight how One Health strategies can be employed in disaster health and natural disaster. Next, we use an ethics of care approach to lay the contours for an interspecies account of relational solidarity, thus offering a vision for how One Health strategies can reimagine the ethical dilemmas involving human-animal conflicts during a disaster. Lastly, we consider the textured nature of our relationship with animals, the moral weight of common vulnerability and interdependency and illuminating insights from animal welfare science.

