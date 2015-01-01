Abstract

This study investigated how the changes in cultural context experienced during a university exchange program influenced key identity processes of exploration and commitment in emerging adults. Australian (N = 203) and French (N = 233) participants completed the Dimensions of Identity Development Scale before, during, and directly after their exchange. For both Australian and French participants, longitudinal multilevel models demonstrated that exchange supported increases in identity commitment and exploration in breadth while simultaneously decreasing ruminative exploration, although there was significant individual variability in rates of change. Cultural distance and previous travel experience had little influence on how much identity change occurred. The findings show that exchange experiences promote positive identity development for emerging adults, presenting new possibilities for identity interventions.

Language: en