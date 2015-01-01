|
Citation
|
Meca A, Webb T, Cowan I, Moulder A, Schwartz SJ, Szabó, Ward C. Identity (Mahwah, N J) 2022; 22(1): 51-64.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Hispanic emerging adults are routinely faced with a variety of cultural stressors that adversely impact mental health and compromise identity development. Given that identity emerges through day-to-day interactions, there is a need to explore the impact of cultural stress on identity development and depressive symptoms at the micro-level (across days). To address these gaps, the current study utilized a 12-day diary study conducted among 792 Hispanic college students (75.9% female, Mage = 20.14 years, SD = 1.85, Range = 18-24 years) to determine the impact of cultural stress on daily identity coherence, identity confusion, depressive symptoms, and the association between identity coherence and confusion and depressive symptoms in this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cultural stress; depression; emerging adulthood; Hispanics; identity