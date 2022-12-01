Abstract

BACKGROUND: Meat grinder injury is considered one of the leading causes that may result in mutilating hand injury. It is commonly occurred in children due to negligence, limited awareness and inexperience about the machine processing and its possible complications.



CASE PRESENTATION: We reported five cases of grinder-induced hand injuries, presented with their hands yet firmly wedged inside the grinder. Each hand was freed from inside of the grinder by reversed turning of the machine except for one case which needed extrication with the using of a cutting torch. After releasing of the injured hand, we performed amputation at the wrist level in two cases, at metacarpophalangeal levels in one case and we could perform revascularization in two cases.



CONCLUSION: Meat grinder hand injuries in children is challenging, gentle and careful releasing of the hand without causing further damages along with meticulous repair of hand structure to restore hand function. The most important thing is to prevent household meat-grinder-related injuries through keeping it away from the reach of the children's hand.

