Citation
Abdelmegeed AG, Saied S, Hifny MA. Ann. Chir. Plast. Esthet. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36642636
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Meat grinder injury is considered one of the leading causes that may result in mutilating hand injury. It is commonly occurred in children due to negligence, limited awareness and inexperience about the machine processing and its possible complications.
Language: en
Keywords
Amputation; Blessure à la main; Blessure au hachoir à viande; Hand injury; Meat grinder injury; Revascularisation; Revascularization