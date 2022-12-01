SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abdelmegeed AG, Saied S, Hifny MA. Ann. Chir. Plast. Esthet. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.anplas.2022.12.001

PMID

36642636

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Meat grinder injury is considered one of the leading causes that may result in mutilating hand injury. It is commonly occurred in children due to negligence, limited awareness and inexperience about the machine processing and its possible complications.

CASE PRESENTATION: We reported five cases of grinder-induced hand injuries, presented with their hands yet firmly wedged inside the grinder. Each hand was freed from inside of the grinder by reversed turning of the machine except for one case which needed extrication with the using of a cutting torch. After releasing of the injured hand, we performed amputation at the wrist level in two cases, at metacarpophalangeal levels in one case and we could perform revascularization in two cases.

CONCLUSION: Meat grinder hand injuries in children is challenging, gentle and careful releasing of the hand without causing further damages along with meticulous repair of hand structure to restore hand function. The most important thing is to prevent household meat-grinder-related injuries through keeping it away from the reach of the children's hand.


Language: en

Keywords

Amputation; Blessure à la main; Blessure au hachoir à viande; Hand injury; Meat grinder injury; Revascularisation; Revascularization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print