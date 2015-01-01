|
Chippendale T, Chen SW. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2023; 108: e104926.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36641881
Outdoor falls can negatively impact the quality of life of community-dwelling older adults. Although there are differences in risk factors for indoor and outdoor falls, none of the existing evidence-based fall prevention programs specifically targets outdoors falls. To fill this gap, the Stroll Safe program was developed. The purpose of this study was to explore participant's experiences in the Stroll Safe program
Prevention; Outdoor falls; Intervention research; Qualitative study