Abstract

Outdoor falls can negatively impact the quality of life of community-dwelling older adults. Although there are differences in risk factors for indoor and outdoor falls, none of the existing evidence-based fall prevention programs specifically targets outdoors falls. To fill this gap, the Stroll Safe program was developed. The purpose of this study was to explore participant's experiences in the Stroll Safe program



RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: In this qualitative study, we conducted focus groups at eight community program sites with Stroll Safe program participants. Thematic analysis, with both deductive and inductive coding were used. Researcher triangulation was employed to increase trustworthiness of the findings



RESULTS: Four major themes emerged from the data, including (1) Precipitants of behavioral change, (2) Behavioral change, (3) Program design, and 4) Enjoyment of program experience. Several sub-themes were also uncovered



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Although the qualitative findings are consistent with the quantitative findings from the efficacy trial, the results also reveal benefits that were not captured by the quantitative analysis. In addition, the findings related to the influence of the group leader and program design can be used to guide future implementation science studies.

