Journal Article

Citation

Otsuka H, Fujiwara S, Takano A. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 81: e103462.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajp.2023.103462

PMID

36641967

Abstract

Suicides by university students in Japan have increased with the onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Changes in the suicidality of clients in student counseling centers are unknown. We compared OQ 45.2, suicidal risk, and suicidality before and after the pandemic, testing 1801 clients at the Student Counseling Center of University A in Japan. The post-group exhibited significantly decreases in all suicide-related indices.

RESULTS reveal that fewer students may feel suicidal and that the number of consultations with suicidal students may have decreased. It is important to build support systems easier for students to access in crises and alone.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Japan; COVID-19; University students

