Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Obesity and injury are major inter-related public health challenges. The objective of this study was to explore the perceptions of injury in people with severe obesity.



METHODS: A cross-sectional design was employed to capture injury perception and lifestyle habits via questionnaires. Weight (kg) and height (m) were measured by clinicians for patients attending a weight loss group program. Univariate, chi-square, ANOVA and ordinal regression analyses were undertaken.



RESULTS: There were 292 participants (67.1% female), mean age 49.3 years and Body Mass Index 47.2 kg/m(2) (range 30.7-91.9 kg/m(2)). Concern about having an injury was found in 83%, and 74.2% thought that weight would increase the likelihood of injury. A greater concern of being injured at baseline was associated with less weight loss at eight weeks (F=3.567; p=0.03). Depression, anxiety and sleepiness score were higher in those who reported greater 'Concern about having an injury'.



CONCLUSIONS: People with obesity fear injury and falling, which limits their willingness to exercise. Anxiety symptoms appear to exacerbate this connection. IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: In individuals with obesity, anxiety, sleepiness and depression are associated with a fear of being injured. Addressing fear and reducing anxiety may decrease barriers to participating in physical activity.

Language: en