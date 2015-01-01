Abstract

Traumas are the most important cause of mortality in the pediatric population. Bleeding is an important complication, especially in traumatic brain injuries with coagulation problem addition. Low-velocity penetrating brain injuries may be caused by sewing needles, nails, and knives. There are few studies in the literature for this injury type. This study presented a surgical technique and treatment to increase hemostasis in a 2-year-old patient after a sewing needle injury.

Language: en