Şahin MH, Zeynal M. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00381-023-05831-5

36640176

Traumas are the most important cause of mortality in the pediatric population. Bleeding is an important complication, especially in traumatic brain injuries with coagulation problem addition. Low-velocity penetrating brain injuries may be caused by sewing needles, nails, and knives. There are few studies in the literature for this injury type. This study presented a surgical technique and treatment to increase hemostasis in a 2-year-old patient after a sewing needle injury.


Low-velocity penetrating brain injury; Non-missile brain injury; Penetrating brain injury; Surgical technique

