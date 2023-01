Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study evaluated the effectiveness of a video-assisted exercise intervention program on fall incidence, activities of daily living, and fear of falling in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: A video-assisted 16-week exercise intervention consisting of stretching, strengthening, balance, and dual-task training was delivered to randomly selected 95 older adults with a high risk of falls. The fidelity of implementation was assessed for three areas; exercise program delivery, participant receipt, and enactment.



RESULTS: The fall incidence reduced significantly by 45% (IRR 0.55, (95% CI, 0.13-0.86) and difficulty in daily activities decreased (OR: 0.74, 95% CI, 0.16 - 0.96) among participants in the intervention group. Fear of falls did not show any significant difference in the groups at the 12-month follow-up.



CONCLUSION: The video-assisted exercise program was found to be effective in reducing fall incidence among older adults at a higher risk of falls.

Language: en