Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women who use drugs (WWUD) and engage in sex work experience disproportionate sex- and drug-related harms, such as HIV, however comparatively little is known about their overdose risk. Therefore, we examined the association between sex work and overdose and secondarily explored the association of social-structural factors, such as policing and gendered violence, with overdose.



METHODS: Data were derived from two community cohort studies based in Vancouver, Canada between 2005 to 2018. We used logistic regression with GEE to examine the associations between a) sex work and nonfatal overdose and b) social-structural and individual variables with overdose among WWUD who engaged in sex work during the study. Sex work, overdose, and other variables were time-updated, captured every six months.



RESULTS: Among 857 WWUD included, 56% engaged in sex work during the study. Forty-three percent of WWUD engaged in sex work had at least one overdose compared to 26% of WWUD who did not. Sex work was not significantly associated with an increased odds of overdose (AOR = 1.14, 95% CI: 0.93-1.40). In the exploratory analysis amongst 476 WWUD engaged in sex work, social-structural variables associated with overdose in the multivariable model included exposure to: punitive policing (OR = 1.97, 95% CI: 1.30-2.96) and physical or sexual violence (OR = 2.55, 95% CI: 1.88-3.46).



CONCLUSIONS: WWUD engaged in sex work had an increased overdose burden that may be driven by social-structural factors rather than sex work itself. Interventions that address policing and gendered violence represent potential targets for effective overdose prevention.

