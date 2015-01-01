Abstract

BACKGROUND: "Open bar" parties are events where a flat fee is paid for unlimited alcohol consumption. At these events, alcohol intoxication is frequent amongst attendees. This study explored the prevalence of "open bar" attendance amongst Brazilian youth and the factors associated with this practice.



METHODS: Data was collected at the baseline of randomized controlled trial amongst 5,213 8th grade students in three Brazilian cities. Weighted logistic regression was performed.



RESULTS: Mean age was of 13.23 years (SE 0.01) and 17.1% of the students have reported attending "open bar" events in the past year. Attendees were wealthier, had higher odds to engage in binge drinking, to use marijuana, to be exposed to alcohol advertising, and to report more alcohol problems and clinical psychiatric symptoms when compared with non-attendees.



CONCLUSIONS: The ban on selling alcohol to minors has not been properly enforced. Legislation to restrict alcohol promotions and advertising in Brazil needs to be implemented and effectively monitored.

