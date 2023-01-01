Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental falls are a common cause of disability and trauma-related death in the pediatric population, accounting for a large number of pediatric emergency hospital admissions. This multicenter study assesses the clinical characteristics, management outcomes of pediatric falls-related traumatic brain injury and associated factors in Nigeria.



METHODS: A retrospective study of pediatric patients (age less than 18-years) with falls over a 2-year period. Data was extracted from clinical records and neurosurgical data sheets from three major centres in Nigeria, and was analyzed using descriptive statistics, Chi square test and multinomial regression with significance set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: 128 children presented with fall-related TBI, with a median age of 96 months (age range of 5-216 months) and M:F was 6:1. 40.6 % had moderate head injury and 55.5 % of the falls were building related. There were 52(42.6 %) children with skull fractures. Older children more commonly fell from trees and had more cases of severe head injury (14.1 %) compared with those who fell from buildings (5.5 %). Children who fell from buildings presented early (64.1 %). The 10 % mortality was mainly in children older than 5-years. Children aged 0-5 years were three times likely to fall inside/outside a building (OR: 3.3, CI: 3.06 to 243.44). Also, those who fell from trees were 6 times more likely to have a long bone fracture (OR: 6.1, CI: 1.2 to 32.6).



CONCLUSIONS: In the Nigerian population Traumatic Brain Injury from falls is common among children, with older children falling more from trees and associated with high mortality.

Language: en