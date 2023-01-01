|
Daruwala SE, Bandel SL, Anestis MD. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 158: 365-372.
36641973
OBJECTIVE: Understanding the sociocultural characteristics that are associated with US firearm owners' current storage practices and openness to means safety can inform suicide prevention initiatives. Masculinity, which is dominant within the US gun culture, may be a particularly salient factor that influences firearm ownership, storage practices, and openness to means safety. A recent study by McDermott et al. (2021) found that firearm ownership was associated with a combination of being White, male, politically conservative, and endorsing higher conformity to the masculine norms of violence, risk taking, and power over women. The current study builds upon McDermott and colleagues' (2021) research by examining the unique contribution of conformity to nine masculine norms as predictors of current firearm storage practices and openness to firearms means safety.
Firearm owners; Masculine norms; Means safety