Citation
Hails KA, Garbacz SA, Stormshak EA, McIntyre LL. J. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 96: 24-35.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36641222
Abstract
Although school-based preventive parenting interventions have been found to promote children's social-emotional skill development and behavioral functioning, it is important to understand potential barriers to engagement in such programs to ensure that intervention access is equitable and likely to reach those who could most benefit. In the present study, we tested independent and interactive associations between parents' concerns about their child's hyperactivity behavior and their perceived stress in relation to their participation in a preventive parenting intervention, the Family Check-Up (FCU), delivered when children were in kindergarten. Participants were parents of 164 children who were randomized to the intervention group of a randomized controlled trial that took place at five elementary schools.
Keywords
Family engagement; Home-school collaboration; Parenting stress