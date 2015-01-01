Abstract

We aimed to identify patterns of changes in suicidal ideation among university students six months after the COVID-19 outbreak, in comparison to the pre-pandemic suicidal ideation. Furthermore, we explored the links among these patterns and mental health indicators. 474 university students participated in the study in October-December 2019 and October-December 2020. The latent class change analysis revealed four groups: no-ideation (68.1%), stable low ideation (16.2%), increased ideation (8.9%), and decreased ideation (6.8%). Increased, in comparison to decreased ideation, was positively linked to changes in depression, stress, and anxiety. More loneliness during the pandemic was related to higher suicidal ideation.

