Gauvin G, Bardon C, Coté LP. Death Stud. 2022; 46(10): 2404-2412.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34282700
The purpose of this study was to validate in French the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale (SIDAS) using an online community survey that was completed by 2304 French-speaking Quebec participants (adolescents and adults). The SIDAS-FR demonstrated high internal consistency (α =.83), a unifactorial structure, and strong convergent validity with relevant constructs. Cutoff scores of ≥13 for moderate severity and ≥20 for high severity of suicidal ideations were optimal. The excellent psychometric properties of the French-Canadian version of the SIDAS support its use as an effective tool for online screening of suicidal ideations, for both adolescents and adults.
Language: en