Gauvin G, Bardon C, Coté LP. Death Stud. 2022; 46(10): 2404-2412.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2021.1951395

34282700

The purpose of this study was to validate in French the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale (SIDAS) using an online community survey that was completed by 2304 French-speaking Quebec participants (adolescents and adults). The SIDAS-FR demonstrated high internal consistency (α =.83), a unifactorial structure, and strong convergent validity with relevant constructs. Cutoff scores of ≥13 for moderate severity and ≥20 for high severity of suicidal ideations were optimal. The excellent psychometric properties of the French-Canadian version of the SIDAS support its use as an effective tool for online screening of suicidal ideations, for both adolescents and adults.


Language: en
