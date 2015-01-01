Abstract

Can thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness, risk factors for suicidal adolescents, be turned around by family group conferences? In this case study on Nick, a 17-year-old who undertook six suicide attempts, we (including Nick) share insights and learning opportunities on how family group conferences can be used. The thematic analysis suggests that family group conferences might be a promising intervention for suicidal adolescents. For Nick, the conference was a turning point in his life, correcting perceptions of being a burden, pushing back passiveness, and boosting connection with and support from the broad social network.

