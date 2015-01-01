SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Clapham R, Brausch A. Death Stud. 2022; 46(10): 2477-2484.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2021.1972366

34486924

Suicide and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are prevalent in emerging adulthood and one possible commonality is emotion regulation deficits. Participants (N = 708) completed multiple self-report measures that assessed emotion regulation deficits, depression, past-year NSSI frequency, past-year suicide attempts, and recent suicide ideation severity. Controlling for depression, linear regression analyses found that the only significant association was between greater deficits in emotion regulation strategies and greater recent NSSI frequency and suicide ideation intensity. These results suggest some commonality in emotion regulation deficits across NSSI and suicide ideation. Prevention and intervention efforts should teach emotion regulation strategies to lower self-harm risk.


