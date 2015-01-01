Abstract

This study sought to determine the explanatory variables behind suicidal behavior and non-suicidal self-injury during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. The sample comprised 4797 adults, who filled out a series of standardized instruments and additional questions on COVID-19 exposure (self and others), self-injury, and suicidal behavior. One in 10 participants reported self-injury, and three in 10 had considered or attempted suicide. The factors associated with self-injury and suicidal behavior were lower educational level, younger age, chronic diseases, and anxiety. The factors associated with suicidal behavior were regular employment, living alone, and Black ethnicity.

