Journal Article

Citation

Faro A, Lisboa W, Silva-Santos LC, Falcão-Lima GO. Death Stud. 2022; 46(10): 2498-2506.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2021.1978116

PMID

34534034

Abstract

This study sought to determine the explanatory variables behind suicidal behavior and non-suicidal self-injury during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. The sample comprised 4797 adults, who filled out a series of standardized instruments and additional questions on COVID-19 exposure (self and others), self-injury, and suicidal behavior. One in 10 participants reported self-injury, and three in 10 had considered or attempted suicide. The factors associated with self-injury and suicidal behavior were lower educational level, younger age, chronic diseases, and anxiety. The factors associated with suicidal behavior were regular employment, living alone, and Black ethnicity.


Language: en
