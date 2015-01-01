Abstract

Isolation and quarantine imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic increased the age-related risk for depression and suicide. However, not all older adults endure the same distress levels. We aimed to identify those at higher risk of depression, perceived loneliness, and suicide, comparing self-reports of depression, loneliness, suicide risk, and death anxiety among 277 participants in three age groups recruited through social media. Older adults reported fewer depression symptoms and lower distress levels but greater suicide risk. Death anxiety was found predictive of depression and suicidality, offering an important criterion for assessing who is really at risk among the non-homogeneous group of older adults.

Language: en