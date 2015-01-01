Abstract

Animal owners who experience the death of a beloved family pet or companion animal may experience feelings of grief and loss that are synonymous with the death of a human. This systematic review synthesized 19 qualitative papers from 17 studies that explored the psychosocial impact of bereavement and grieving the loss of a pet. The analysis revealed five themes: Their Relationship; Their Grief; Their Guilt; Their Supports; and Their Future. By looking beyond grief, health professionals can respond to bereaved pet owners the same way they would for other forms of human bereavement and provide the necessary support to transition bereavement.

