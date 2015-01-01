Abstract

Physical activities that involve muscle strengthening, balance and coordination skills such as ballroom dancing are encouraged for older adults to assist with the maintenance of functional autonomy and prevention of falls. Twenty-three community-dwelling older adults engaged in regular ballroom dancing completed a 12-month study assessing well-being, falls risk and balance using a set of clinical outcome measures. Those attending ballroom dancing classes were more likely to be active older adults, with lower levels of BMI and obesity compared to the general population. Participants scored lower in the falls risk tests than normative values. Some of the results suggest a possible substantive finding for clinical practice and indicate ballroom dancing is an activity with good attrition and adherence rates among community-dwelling older adults that can improve well-being, balance and reduce falls risk as part of an active lifestyle.

