Journal Article

Citation

Tor S, Watson D, Tadros E. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2022; 50(3): 249-263.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01926187.2021.1909512

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the link between discrimination, experiences of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among a clinical sample of adult couple dyads (N = 49). Using an actor-partner interdependence model (APIM) that included all couple identities as indistinguishable dyads, findings suggested that experiences of discrimination were linked with higher anxiety and depression, and that higher anxiety and depression were both linked with increased suicidal thoughts. Implications for clinicians working with couples include paying attention to the influence of experiences of discrimination and the meaning the couples make of these experiences.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; APIM; couples; depression; discrimination; suicidal thoughts

