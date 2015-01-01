SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bean RA, Keenan BH, Fox C. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2022; 50(3): 264-279.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01926187.2021.1909513

unavailable

In order to more fully prepare clinicians for the challenging individual and familial dynamics inherent in non-suicidal self-injury cases, this article reviews the literature concerning family factors in relation to adolescent self-harm. Topics that are discussed include: the etiological contributors to non-suicidal self-injury, the common forms of treatment, the strengths and potential shortcomings of these treatments, and how these treatments can be improved to better incorporate family and interpersonal considerations. Treatment options regarding family and systemic interventions are also reviewed in order to help facilitate greater clinician confidence and competence in working with self-harming adolescents.


adolescents; family therapy; risk factors; self-harm

