Tadros E, Durante KA, McKay T, Hollie B. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2022; 50(3): 314-332.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Incarcerated coparenting involves negotiating rules, responsibilities, and contributions while a partner is incarcerated. Using a structural family therapy lens and data from the Multi-site Family Study on Incarceration, Parenting and Partnering, ordinary least squares multiple linear regression answered: Do incarcerated fathers with stronger familial ties perceive themselves to have a higher consensus of coparenting and does race/ethnicity moderate the relationship between familial ties and consensus of coparenting? Results revealed higher education, stable parents growing up, and living with their child prior to incarceration predict a higher consensus of coparenting. Race/ethnicity does not moderate relationships between familial ties and consensus of coparenting.
Familial relationships; incarcerated coparenting; incarceration; race; structural family therapy