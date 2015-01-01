Abstract

Incarcerated coparenting involves negotiating rules, responsibilities, and contributions while a partner is incarcerated. Using a structural family therapy lens and data from the Multi-site Family Study on Incarceration, Parenting and Partnering, ordinary least squares multiple linear regression answered: Do incarcerated fathers with stronger familial ties perceive themselves to have a higher consensus of coparenting and does race/ethnicity moderate the relationship between familial ties and consensus of coparenting? Results revealed higher education, stable parents growing up, and living with their child prior to incarceration predict a higher consensus of coparenting. Race/ethnicity does not moderate relationships between familial ties and consensus of coparenting.

