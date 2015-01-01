Abstract

This paper considers social workers' in England understandings of the agency and choice-making of girls who are sexually exploited outside the home, by extra-familial persons. To further elicit their understandings, social workers' understandings of the agency and choice-making of girls sexually abused within the home, by a family member, is also explored. The social workers' understandings of girls' agency, and in turn their safeguarding response, is significantly shaped by where, and by whom the girl had been abused or exploited. Girls sexually exploited outside the home are understood to have more choice about whether or not to be in sexually exploitative situations; whereas girls sexually abused in the home are understood to have no choice about being in their situations. The understanding social workers have of girls exploited outside the home leaves social workers conflicted. They struggle to reconcile the tension of understanding sexually exploited girls as choice-makers, but not blaming them for those choices. This paper argues that a new discourse is needed around social work, and safeguarding generally, in which girls, whether sexually abused in the home or exploited outside the home, can be recognised as choice makers and agents but are not blamed for their agency. Indeed, their agency should be encouraged and enabled in positive directions.

