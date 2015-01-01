|
Walker J. Child. Geogr. 2022; 20(5): 549-562.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This paper explores the association between the gender rules operating within schools, harmful sexual behaviour (HSB) between pupils and the ways safety is created in these spaces. The ability and responsibility of school institutions to inform gender rules within schools is of particular focus. The paper draws on data from a mixed-methods study exploring HSB in seven secondary schools in England.
gender; Harmful sexual behaviour; safeguarding; schools