Abstract

Regional development and stability in many parts of the Global South is threatened by violent conflicts - deep-rooted in complex 'geo-politico-economic challenges'. This reflects the causality of Boko Haram threats and security-development crises in the Sahel. To extrapolate the patterns of insecurity and their effects on peace and development in the region, a thematic analysis of empirical and secondary data was conducted using the Regional Security Complex Theory (RSCT). This expatiates on the role of actors, geopolitics (external) interventions, the environment, and resources in the Sahel's complex security-development milieu. The study deduced that escalation of conflicts and negative consequences of interventions exacerbate states' fragility and human insecurity, amidst displacement, destruction, and impairment of livelihoods and regional resilience capacities across the Sahel. Therefore, it recommends a holistic regional security-development mechanism, that is evidence-based, to sustainably address the root causes and effects of Sahel's insecurity and socio-economic predicaments.

