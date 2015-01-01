Abstract

A unique need for a special population led to including alcohol and substance use and mental health resources on Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's Veterans LibGuide. Veterans in the United States have above average rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental illnesses. Alcohol and substance use can be a way of coping with mental illnesses and other issues in life. Making information easy to find may result in addressing more health concerns, not only for the veteran themselves, but also for their family. The TTUHSC LibGuide provides easy access to credible public health resources.

