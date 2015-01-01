SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sorcher J, Branscum P. Alcohol Treat. Q. 2022; 40(3): 322-337.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07347324.2021.1987178

unavailable

The Behavior Change Technique Taxonomy version one (BCTTv1) was used to identify behavior change techniques (BCTs) to understand the current state of science of binge drinking interventions targeting college students. Thirteen studies were reviewed and 32 different BCTs were identified, with the most frequently coded BCTs being Feedback on behavior (2.2) and Social comparison (6.2). There was no apparent reason for how many BCTs were used in each intervention. Binge drinking interventions must use more diverse methods and focus on using several BCT categories like Regulation (11), which develops skills for behavioral maintenance, to create more effective prevention efforts.


behavior change techniques; Binge drinking; college students; systematic review

