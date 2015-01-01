Abstract

Persons experiencing schizophrenia and substance use disorders as coexisting conditions report significant expressions of disconnectedness. The lack of ability to relate to oneself and others as described by individuals living with these conditions, both neurobiologically and intersubjectively, is generally accepted in the literature. To support persons in establishing and maintaining co-occurring recovery, specific pharmacological and therapeutic interventions are discussed. Intersubjective connectedness is explored in aim to help individuals, families, and healthcare professionals to better understand the experience of disconnectedness that stems from both disorders. When neurobiological and intersubjective features are viewed as interrelated constructs, integrated treatment and recovery approaches become optimally aligned with the phenomenon of connectedness.

