SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bradshaw SD, Wang EW, Meeks S, Chroback K, Hirsch S, Goad C. Alcohol Treat. Q. 2022; 40(1): 4-21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07347324.2021.1972776

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

(a) Objective: This study examined the reliability and validity of the Texas Risk Assessment System (TRAS) alcohol and drug use screeners. (b) Method: We examined internal consistency, inter-item correlations, and used confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), and item response theory (IRT) to assess item-specific information regarding a single latent dimension of substance use severity. (c) Results: Results supported the TRAS alcohol and drug screeners to measure a single dimension of alcohol and drug use severity. More specifically, the instruments appear to be effective screeners of moderate to severe alcohol use problems, and thus effective screeners for referral for further assessment and possible treatment. (d) Conclusions: Treatment can only be provided for problems that are well defined and diagnosed. Continuing evaluation of substance abuse screeners and assessment is important, especially for justice-involved persons. Effective screeners can lead to more people getting needed assessment and treatment. Recommendations were to drop one item on each screener due to redundancy.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; drug; assessment; screening; item response theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print